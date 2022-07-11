A picture of a cute couple matching well at the mall went viral on social media as netizens reacted in their masses

A Twitter user shared how one couple was happily strolling side by side as they ran errands around town

The cute post of the couple shared by @Bongani_MKJ had many making predictions about their future together

One couple was captured in an image while they went about their business. A tweep shared the picture of the cute pair in a matching ensemble that they proudly sported in public.

A couple in matching sets had netizens finding them after some tried to troll the cute couple. Image: Twitter /@Bongani_MKJ/Getty Images/Tim Robberts

The couples matching attire attracted many netizens' attention. Mzansi had much to say about how the couple looked.

Couple's matching outfits have Mzansi gushing

In the picture posted by @Bongani_MKJ, he had asked why a couple would wear matching outfits. Netizens love cute displays of affection, and many were happy to let the tweep know that only people in love can understand.

@ReaMakoena commented:

"Literally why not??? Let people enjoy doing things that make them happy "

@celest1alram commented:

Between him and you who's in a happy relationship?

@tweetsbylibz commented:

"Sometimes you just have to leave ubudoda aside and please your girl."

@byeeee_Felicia commented:

"I do not care what y'all say, this is where I wanna be."

“The woman did this”: Pic of couple wearing matching outfits sparks debate

Briefly News previously reported that when you get to the matching outfit stage of your relationship, you are either head over heels in love or in trouble, LOL. So, when the people of Mzansi saw a couple in matching outfits, they had a lot to say.

There are a lot of quirky relationship stages that some will just never do, like wearing matching King and Queen shirts or getting their significant others' name tattooed on them.

