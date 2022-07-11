Johnny Malepa, a multimedia producer at Trace TV, shared a pleasant surprise that he got from his beloved girlfriend

Johnny was chuffed when his girlfriend asked him out on a date, and he shared all the details on social media

Netizens reacted to johnny's post as many were in stitches at what he had to say about being taken out on a date by his girlfriend

Johnny Malepa, a TV producer, was ecstatic when his girlfriend organised their date night. The lucky guy, johnny, shared how his girlfriend made an effort to spoil him.

One proud boyfriend shared how his girlfriend spoilt him with a special date. Image: Twitter /@JohnnyMalepa/ Getty Images/Thang Tat Nguyen

Johnny's girlfriend went the extra mile as she asked him out in an unconventional way. Netizens thought the couple was adorable and were amused by Johnny's reaction.

Girlfriend's date proposal impresses Mzansi

In the post shared on Twitter, said he was surprised when his girlfriend asked him out for a date because he "didn't even know she had a bank card.". Many thought that the post was adorable as netizens gushed over the post.

Mzansi loves a cute date night story. Many shared that they want the same as they complimented the couple.

@Tsholoify commented:

" @ not knowing she had a bank card. So cute."

@daequanbeats commented:

"When will this happen to me?"

@ColeMccoySA commented:

Not a text, not a WhatsApp, but an email, I love that!"

@Vaderstill commented:

Kana some girl once did this for me, sent a formal email even ... Girls can be cute when they want my G"

"God when?": Couple share snaps of date night online, SA in their feels

Briefly News previously reported that Mika Ngobeni shared pics of herself and her man with peeps on Twitter as they were about to go on a date. The beautiful couple brought on the feels among tweeps who flooded Mika's post with comments.

The gorgeous Mika, who had minimal make-up, was seen in a simple yet beautiful black dress that she accessorised with hoop earrings. Her man's ensemble gave off Stepford vibes as he wore a checked pair of pants and a navy blue pullover.

