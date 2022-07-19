One man, Makwande Gcora, is not letting the economy dictate his life as he shared how he overcame unemployment

Makwande Gcora shared how he lost his job and the effect it had on his whole life, from losing friends and family to becoming hopeless

Makwande Gcora spoke on mental health and shared how his life slowly came together through hard work and faith

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A businessman, Makwande Gcora shared his story about how far he has come. Makwande Gcora penned a heartwarming message to inspire those who may be in a similar situation.

A successful businessman shared how he overcame losing his job and not progressing for three years. Image: LinkedIn /Makwande Gcora

Source: UGC

Makwande Gcora's story touched many as his problem is a common one. Makwande Gcora dealt with unemployment for almost three years for he was able to make a living again.

Man gets past losing job and starts own business working with municipalities

Makwande Gcora posted his inspirational life story on LinkedIn. The owner of a detergent manufacturing company, Makwande Chemicals, shared how he went from unemployment in 2018 until 2020.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Makwande said that he lost his job in July 2018 and had to return to his homestead as he could not stay in a big city. The move cost him connections with his friends and other relationships that he held close.

Makwande Gcora says all this did not make him feel defeated as he continued to strive and started his business that failed in 2020. Makwande Gcora says he put his faith in God and made a life-changing application that helped him start his business. He said:

"Today, I run my own detergents manufacturing company with no funding from any government institution or assistance. I pushed my self to make things work for me and my company."

Now the businessman is in a position to hire interns and help unemployed graduates. Makwande Gcora says that he works with municipalities to supply cleaning chemicals and that he hopes the company will continue to grow as he says:

"I can't wait to see my company bigger than I ever imagined before! I believe that God has something bigger than this for me."

Netizens congratulated the businessman on his progress. Others could relate to what he experienced when losing people due to change.

Dimpho Nhlapo commented:

"Congratulations Also going through the journey of losing people I always thought they close. "

Masingita Maswanganye commented:

"Sheer resilience. "

Mhlonipheni Zwane commented:

Very great indeed. Press on brother, faith in God never fails. Remember the Red Sea!

Monwabisi Mclean commented:

"Congratulations brother.. I'm glad to hear that you managed to tour things around for you."

Solani Ntuli Trading Pty Ltd commented:

"God bless you brother ❤️ "

Unemployed graduate opens internet café with only R600, Mzansi applauds hustle

Briefly News previously reported that Godfrey Mabena, an unemployed Mzansi graduate started an internet café with his last R600. His inspiring story gave many the strength to stand up and go out there and make it happen.

Unemployment is a rife crisis in South Africa that has many concerned. Not even having a university qualification ensures you a place in the working world these days.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News