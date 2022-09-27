Siya and Rachel Kolis are couple goals, and the people of Mzansi have mad respect for their relationship

Sharing cute after-match pictures of a smooch that they shared, Rachel admitted that the kids were not a fan, lol

The people of Mzansi had a good laugh while marvelling over the awesome couple and all they have achieved

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and wifey Rachel are each other’s number one supporters. Just recently, when the Springboks took on Argentina and thrashed them, Rachel congratulated her man with a kiss.

Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

Siya and Rachel are couple goals, and the people of SA respect their bond greatly. Seeing them always there for one another has the nation behind them every step of the way.

Rachel took to her Instagram page with two pictures showing her and Siya's pure emotion after a recent game. Sharing a celebratory kiss with their babies right there, Rachel admitted they make their kids embarrassed often, lol.

“King and Queen of making our kids cringe

“Well done Bokke! Well done @siyakolisi ❤️”

The people of Mzansi marvel over the power couple

Siya and Rachel are a Mzansi celeb couple favourite. Their fans feel like part of the family and let the couple know that they are awesome.

Take a look at some of the sweet comments:

@kealsue said:

“You led your team to victory, Siya! Congratulations and well played! Rachel and kids, your example of loving support does not go unnoticed ❤️❤️”

@mlotto145 said:

“❤️Congrats Captain & team Bokke! kids are so funny! ..... awesome family!”

@thandxlihle7 said:

“I cringe like this when my parents kiss yoh hai I can't ”

@lupisces84 said:

“Awww you can feel the love in this pic ❤️”

@yamkelamadikane said:

“He played such a great game! We proud of our captain ✈️ for sure!❤️”

In related news, Briefly News reported that the Springboks played against Australia in Adelaide, despite losing Rachel Kolisi was all smiles. She joined her hubby in the Australian city for the game.

Rachel shared a gorgeous snap of herself and the Springbok captain and captioned the pic with:

"Main squeeze forever."

