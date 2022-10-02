Former FIFA referee and media personality Ace Ncobo opened up about the plans to extend his large family. The father of 23 said he wants to continue having more babies. A wealthy Tanzanian doctor flexed his muscle when he gifted his third wife a brand new Range Rover whip. Minnie Dlamini came under fire after saying she had never heard Mmusi Maimame speak vernac

South Africans were unimpressed with the reggae version of Zahara's hit song Loliwe in a viral video of a self-parking Mercedes Benz. Pictures of a British woman who is married to a Xhosa man melt hearts on social media

Ace Ncobo says he wants to have more children, A wealthy doctor surprised his 3rd wife with a Range Rover & Minnie Dlamini was slammed by peeps. Image: @acencobo, @ebmotors_za and @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

1. FIFA referee Ace Ncobo raves about his 23 children and 3 wives, says he has plans to have more

Ace Ncobo is a proud family man. The father of 23 said he still has plans to have more children. According to reports, Ncobo is married to three wives and is allegedly planning on having another one.

The former FIFA referee implored men to embrace fatherhood and enjoy the beautiful journey. The doting father, whose firstborn is 32 and the youngest one, said being a present father plays a pivotal role in the child's life.

2. Wealthy Tanzanian doctor with 2 wives in South Africa buys his 3rd wife a brand new Range Rover

A Tanzanian doctor with three wives proved that he is a hopeless romantic after buying a brand new Range Rover for his third wife. Identified as JJ Mwaka, the doctor had peeps at a loss for words when he revealed that he sleeps in the same bed with his two wives.

A devoted father of five, Mwaka frequents South Africa and his home country Tanzania as his first two wives reside in South Africa while the third one is in Tanzania.

3. Minnie Dlamini faces backlash after saying she's never heard Mmusi Maimane speak vernac, star accused of simping for the former DA leader

It never rains for top media personality Minnie Dlamini. The television presenter came under fire from Mzansi social media users after she shared that she has never heard former DA leader Mmusi Maimane speak in any language that is not English.

Fans quickly flooded the post's comments section to call out the stunner. Many testified that they have heard the politician speak in Tswana.

4. South Africa wants to know who butchered Loliwe in video of self-parking car: “Zahara must come collect”

Mzansi social media users shared mixed reactions after hearing a butchered remix of Zahara's Loliwe in a viral video. The video of a Mercedes Benz with a South African license plate in another country got peeps talking.

While many concentrated on the self-parking lux whip, peeps couldn't help but notice that a reggae version of Loliwe was playing in the background. Fans had hilarious reactions to the post.

5. Pics of British woman married to Xhosa man warms hearts, SA digs their bond: "When love knows no bounds"

A British woman received praise from social media users when she revealed that she is married to a Xhosa man. Mzansi always goes gaga over interracial marriages and this one was no different.

Peeps lauded the white woman for embracing and respecting her husband's culture and roots. Others said she is a lucky woman because Xhosa men have a reputation for treating their ladies like queens. One wrote:

"You will enjoy your marriage as we Xhosa people are loving and caring ❤️❤️ You are one of our own now. Welcome to our tribe ❤️❤️"

