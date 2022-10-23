Minnie Dlamini charted social media trends when unflattering snaps of the starlet rocking a swimsuit went viral. A social media user impressed Mzansi with the beautiful inside of his shack. Unathi Nkayi came to BFF Minnie Dlamini's defense after being trolled for her swimsuit pictures.

Minnie Dlamini's swimwear pics received mixed reactions, Sithelo reacts to claims that she is neglecting her mom, & Unathi Nkayi comes through for Minnie. Image: @minniedlamini, @sithelo & @unathi.co.

Sithelo Shozi rubbished allegations that she is living lavishly in fancy apartments while her mother languishes in poverty in a dilapidated house. List of the top 10 best high schools in Cape Town.

1. Minnie Dlamini's recent swimwear pics continue to leave Mzansi peeps divided: "Minnie was never beautiful"

Minnie Dlamini's recent swimwear snaps caused an uproar on social media as peeps dished their thoughts. Many trolls said that the South African diamond's body is no longer flattering after having a baby and going through a public divorce.

Some peeps came to the former Homegrond presenter's defense, claiming that she is still as hot as she was a few years ago.

2. Sithelo Shozi claps back after being accused of neglecting her mom in an abandoned house, SA here for comeback

Sithelo Shozi has fired back at trolls accusing her of living lavishly while her mother lives in a dilapidated council house. Reacting to a picture collage of her mother's alleged home and her snap looking fly, the Durban-based DJ told peeps to mind their businesses.

The controversial media personality's stans loved her lethal clap back at the trolls.

3. Man shows off fire interior of corrugated iron shack, leaves SA unimpressed: "I don't see the wisdom in this"

A video of a man showing off the lunch interior of his shack got mixed reactions from peeps. While some emphasised the notion "don't judge a book by its cover," others felt the homeowner should have invested in building a brick house.

Peeps pointed out that the shack is not safe as robbers can easily get access and clean out the expensive furniture and household appliances inside.

4. Unathi Nkayi shows Minnie Dlamini love after she posted jaw-dropping pictures on Instagram

Unathi Nkayi made it clear that she was on Minnie Dlamini's side when the popular media personality was being roasted for her looks by social media trolls.

The former Idols SA judge who has been lauded for her babgibg body revealed that it took her a decade to achieve her desired body. She also pointed out that people tried talking her out of trying to lose weight when she started her fitness journey.

5. Top 10 best high schools in Cape Town, South Africa 2022

Cape Town boasts of over 90 top of the range high schools but Briefly News has narrowed it down to the 10 best schools. This will make both students and parents make a sound choice when choosing the best school.

According to a recent report, the 10 best high schools in the Mother city are:

Herschel Girls School Westerford High School Diocesan College Hoër Meisieskool Bloemhof Springfield Convent of the Holy Rosary Rustenburg Girls’ High School Claremont High School Star College Bridgetown Rondebosch Boys’ High School Rhenish Girls High School

Source: Briefly News