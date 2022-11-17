A burglar's plan backfired thanks to an elaborate security system that had him running off in no time

Online users were thoroughly impressed when three dogs and some powerful lighting drove away a criminal

Netizens were curious to know more about the system that drove away the culprit with ease, while some speculated that the dog in the clip were pitbulls

South Africa may be a country riddled with crime, but some people have elaborate ways to keep themselves safe. A man got a taste of one homeowner's efforts to stay safe.

The whole footage of the teeth trying to enter made it onto Tik Tok. Many had something to say, especially after noticing some details in the video.

Netizens convinced 3 pit bulls almost bit thief

A video posted to TikTok by Middelburg Observer shows how a burglar ended up running away from the job. The video shows a burglar climbing over the wall and then being met with bright strobe lights when he lands in the yard. A few moments later, he turns back to flee when he realises that three dogs are running toward him.

Netizens were impressed by the homeowner who took precautions against the rampant crime in SA. Others thought that the dogs should have come sooner so that they were able to get the thief.

555 •CindyR• 888 commented:

"Sou epic wees as daai song afgegaan het van "it's the sound of the police" saam met die disco ligte!I[t would have been epic if they play 'Its the sound of the police' with the disco light]"

antdote commented:

"Those dogs should have enjoyed the snack."

mc_vanns commented:

"As hy ñ minuut langer gesit het,het die honde hom beet gehad.[If he stayed a minute longer, the dogs would've had him'

user9548218676865 commented:

"That guy was lucky ooo that pitties would like the meal."

Van staden commented:

"At least he's doing what he was born to do."

Pieta commented:

"Ek moet die vir die plaas kry. Briljant.[I must get this for my farm]"

Thugs come face-to-face with pit bull, SA loving the video as it sees them off

Briefly News previously reported that while crime remains a concern in Mzansi at least one can still rely on man’s best friend. A brave pit bull saved the day after it stopped a trio of thieves in an attempt to break into a SA home. A video showing the heroic and hilarious video was posted on TikTok and Saffas are loving it.

The video, likely CCTV footage, shows a car parked in front of a gate. One man gets out the car and forcibly breaks open the gate, and gains access to the property. He s then joined by two other men who jump out of the car and follow him. They hesitate to proceed on their mission when a pit bull stops them in their tracks and goes for the group. The men are seen running away and going back into their vehicles.

The funny video has over 12 000 likes and features the classic song Who Let The Dogs Out. Online users laughed at the post and shared their admiration for the brave furry hero.

