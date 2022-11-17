A woman shared details of a horrific incident of being in a store with her hubby and kids while a robbery was taking place

The late-night trip of going to the store went completely left field when she heard a loud bang from a gun

She shared that one of the men took her husband's phone but was glad that no one in the family was fatally harmed

A lady took to the socials to share details of a horrific incident that involved her hubby and kids being stuck in a store while a robbery was happening.

A lady detailed a horrific incident of her hubby and kids experiencing a robbery in a store but was fortunately left unharmed. Images: @Zamanduli_N/ Twitter

Source: UGC

@Zamanduli_N shared the story on Twitter, where she posted a series of tweets detailing the horrific incident. She prefaces the story by saying that the experience was traumatic, and rightfully so. The incident took place at the Spar supermarket in Winklespruit at DSM mall.

A sudden loud sound emerges

She starts the tale by saying she and her husband went to their local spar before 7 pm to get a few essentials. The evening she depicted was normal and not out of the ordinary. She then states she heard a loud bang:

"We heard a bang sound and then saw people running back towards the aisles. All I heard after was 'Ey f*stek man lalani phansi nonke' "

Mobile phones next to go

She continues the tale by saying that the thieves ransacked the manager's office and then took everyone's phones. One of them held a gun to her husband's head and took his phone while hers was hidden under her daughters.

Fortunately, she was able to leave the place unharmed with her family but was still traumatized.

