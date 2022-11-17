A gent shared his mom's hilarious reaction to him wearing flip-flops in the shower, which dusted

The dude detailed the hilarious reason why he did it, saying that peeps in his family were sick

South Africans couldn't believe how candid he was about the whole ordeal and asked many questions about his weird shower antics

A dude shared a side-splitting tale bout his mom's reaction to her finding out that he wears flip-flops when he showers at home.

A dude shared the hilarious reaction his mom had to him wearing flip-flops, and Mzansi couldn't help but laugh. Images: @uPeace_/ Twitter, Catherine McQueen/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

@uPeace_ continued and said that her mom asked why he would do such a thing. The Twitter post detailed what he said to her:

"I tell her to avoid disease and sickness I don’t know, abantu bayagula ngaphandle."

The mom then called the sister who then added that @uPeace_ thought all of them were sick. He then defended himself by adding this on to the tweet:

"In my defence. I really thought we all shower with flops on. Like res, gym and hotels "

The tweets brought about mass belwiderment from folks across Mzansi, who were thoroughly perplexed that someone would do that in there own homes. See the comments below:

@TheNkelie said:

"I wipe the toilet seat with domestos before using it, even at home, it took my mom a moment to understand but it is what it is."

@Mamosehla1 mentioned:

"In your own home - likelihood is that y’all have same bacteria in your system because you’re related, so wearing flip flops doesn’t make any difference."

@SaziLungelo1 posted:

@Mama_NakaiHope commented:

"But that's exactly what you said if you think about it ‍♂️. In public showers yes but at home too???"

@MtimkuluNolz said:

"Res and Gym yes, but not at home my love. Ask for forgiveness tell them usujwayele from Res."

@Lulu51356889 shared:

@_LessEgo said:

"Should've just said it's a habit you picked up from res/gym nguwe owrong "

@Siwe_Sigalelana commented:

"At some point i stayed alone, I still showered wearing flip flops . It's a habit."

Source: Briefly News