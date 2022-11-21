A man shares a heartbreaking story about how he found out that his girlfriend got spoilt by his friends

The story got a lot of reactions as people laughed at the young man's tale about being broke and in love

Netizens cracked jokes at the tweep's expense and over how much his own friends did not believe in him

Netizens were thoroughly amused by a man who saw the reality of being in a relationship without money. People could not stop raving about how his friends joked about him.

A man got candid about his friends making fun of him when he dated without money. Image: Cavan Images/Alvarez

Source: Getty Images

The tweet made rounds on the socials as people reacted. Many people added to the jokes about the man's finances.

Man shares sad story about dating while broke

A man @nduduzo_hlabisa wrote on Twitter that his girlfriend got spoilt by his friend because he had no money. He said:

"Lol I remember a friend of mine sending me a picture of my then Girlfriend iphethe a Bouquet of flowers egcwele oR200, the Caption was "Mnganam phuma kulo muntu".['My friend leave this person alone']"

Mzansi peeps enjoy discussing dating while not financially stable. Online users were amused by the story and let him know. Many added to the jokes, especially after the man said his experience drove him to abuse alcohol.

@fify_lwe commented:

"This is why people shouldn’t meddle because this is something my friends would do for me. Ba romantic blind these babes."

@MabsNobuhle commented:

"Your friend KNEW it can’t be you."

@sibzE

"Lol your friend knew you are a cheapskate . I don’t know why I’m laughing coz I was gonna become an alcoholic if I was you."

@TheLawyerDj commented:

"Should’ve doubled that money and bought more roses, indoda mayibe neplan."

@JonnoJ18 commented:

"Should've have zoomed that picture and counted those flowers go to a florist ngaksasa buy a bigger bouquet and double those r200s kanti what happened to healthy competition?"

@si_phelele commented:

"Why did your friend automatically know that you didn't buy the flowers? "

@_Queen_Fifi commented:

"When your friends know that your broke self could never >>> "

@DonStein21 commented:

"Lmao your friend doesn't even believe in you like that?"

@Mr_Mawela commented:

"Your friend saw the pic and said 'nah my boy would never'."

Source: Briefly News