A loving relationship is a dream come true for many people. Most end up being in unfavourable ones, but some lucky peeps can snag the jackpot of the heart. Sphelele, Itu Khune's wife, is one of the lucky love lottery winners and has shown herself to be quite the supportive wife

From stylish family outings where everyone is dressed well to snaps showing fandom and praise for her bae's accomplishments, Sphelele really knows how to care for her loved ones. Briefly News took a look at six times the famous footballer's wife was the ultimate supporter.

1. Family day at the stadium

One of the first examples that a be seen are snaps of her at her family having a wonderful time at a stadium. The whole gang is there, observing some entertainment and just having a relaxed, fun-filled time.

Another noticeable aspect is how well-dressed they all are, with maKhune pushing around a stylish stroller.

2. Family fun in the garden

Another lovely example of the care Sphelele has can be seen in a different post of her bae and their kids standing together in a garden with big grins on their faces.

The post itself is accompanied by a lovely caption showing her love for them.

3. Blonde besties

In a more humorous light, Sphelele shared snaps of her and Itu rocking matching hair colours while wearing outfits fit for any vacation.

They both smile lovingly at one another, with tons of peeps showing them some love.

4. Itu's GIBS graduation

A grand display of love and support maKhune showed was when Itu graduated from the Gordon Institute of Business Science. The pair can be seen together with the footballer dressed in a gown for the special occasion.

The icing on the cake was the lovely caption she wrote for him.

5. The goalkeeper's lucky charm

One cheeky example of the love Sphelele has for his husband was seen with a snap of her chilling in a stadium seat with a pic of her man doing his thing on the field.

And as always, maKhune showed up in sleek style.

6. A very happy anniversary

The last, and definitely not least, example of her love for her hubby is shown in some snaps of them celebrating their anniversary.

Sphelele's admiration for the man can clearly be seen in her eyes.

Source: Briefly News