A woman proudly showed off that she bought one of the latest releases from Mazda by posting a celebratory video

The TikTok video made rounds on the video platform as people were amused by how she still avoided driving

The lady proudly showed that she avoids driving at all costs even when it is her own brand-new car

A TikTokker shows that she is not at all keen on driving even when it's a new car. The video went viral and people in the comment section could relate after she gave it to her boyfriend to drive.

A Woman bought a new car and then asked her boyfriend to drive immediately after the purchase. Image: TikTok/lauren_vanucci

Source: UGC

Online users expressed their congratulations and applauded her on the type of car she chose. Many people complimented her on the Mazda CX-30.

Woman avoids driving own car out of dealership

A new car owner @lauren_vannucci drove off in her brand new Mazda but with her man playing chauffeur. The lady captioned the video:

" I am a passenger princess at heart"

Many people in the comments could relate because they'd rather avoid driving. Online users gave their two cents on her decision. People also commented that she made a good choice with her Mazda CX-30, one of Mazda's latest cars.

Briséis commented:

"I love driving too much to not drive a new car."

Marylou Joly commented:

"OMG I did this with my ex and my first car."

Codi Courtemanche commented:

"I did the same thing!"

Kianda Jacobsen commented:

"I love my Mazda 3 hatch."

Chloe Hogg commented:

"@Alleya Hamdouni I asked Reece to test drive the car that I want hahahah."

Sonja Ellen commented:

"Hahaha! I did this they say I bought my new car too."

prismathingsawn21 commented:

"@its.me.ezra the car I was this close to buy."

RX commented:

"That looks like the new Mazda mazda CX-30."

Jess commented:

"My dad drove mine. I was too scared to drive it home."

Paula Andrea Diez Me commented:

"I'm about to pick mine up!"

Ashleyynoell commented:

"I love being a passenger princess I do but I got a new car a month ago and he’s only driven it like twice."

Stephanie Dawn commented:

"I want my CX-30, it’s ordered I’m just waiting."

Wasteland Gaming commented:

"Nice. I bought a 2022 CX-5 premium couple months ago."

Dragon Bofa commented:

"My wife hasn't test driven a single vehicle before buying in the 20 years we've been married."

Hmm commented:

"I might have done this when I bought my Mazda 3 last month, I didn't drive it until 2 days after I bought it."

Adam Wilson commented:

"I could never , I am always driving whatever new car I buy first."

