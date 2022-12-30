An image of a man fully covered in a warm fleece blanket has been doing the rounds on social media

Twitter user @TinaZintle posted the pic of her uncle in his blanket as he watched TV from the couch

@TinaZintle could not help but be puzzled by the odd sight as it wasn’t even that cold according to her

A woman was left in disbelief after finding her uncle wrapped in a large comfy blanket right in the middle of a December summer.

Peeps were amused after a woman showed how her uncle was all warmed in a blanket in the middle of summer. Image: @TinaZintle/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Twitter user @TinaZintle posted a photo of the grown man looking all warm and snug in his blanket as he watched TV from the couch.

“Guys my uncle?? It’s not even that cold,” @TinaZintle captioned the post.

Clearly, this cosy madala wasn’t bothered by the heat, nevertheless that it was summer.

Mzansi peeps were left amused by the tweet as they responded with banter and questions about the blanket and the weather.

@viola_dube replied:

“Is he watching a movie? Cause watching a movie like this bangs .”

@MasizoleSukwana asked:

“Is it that cold where he's at??? .”

@Chronos1402_SMS responded:

“Lol, before I comment further is that blanket new?”

@nombulelorajane said:

“He is me, I am him. I’m always feeling cold ke.”

@MazibukoCelia reacted:

“I am your uncle shem, I get cold easily.”

@Boitumelo_Adee commented:

“Your uncle is my dad.”

