A female teacher set social media on fire with her perfect hourglass figure. A Johannesburg driver had Mzansi in stitches after giving a hilarious traffic commentary.

Pictures and videos showing rapper AKA's stunning Bryanston home have surfaced on social media. A Shoprite worker who is married to a man in the security business shows off their mega-mansion.

Peeps shared mixed relations after seeing pictures of what a small shack looks like from the inside.

1. Female teacher with perfect shape writes on blackboard, TikTok video goes viral

A 38 seconds classroom video has revealed the beauty of a school teacher who is blessed with good looks.

The teacher, Akosua Viviene, regularly posts videos of her class activities on TikTok.

There is a particular video on Viviene's TikTok handle that has gone viral and raked in more than 239k views.

2. Johannesburg driver gives 'riveting' traffic commentary as taxi cuts off bakkie driver lane on William Nicol Drive

A Johannesburg driver shared a TikTok post where he gives commentary during traffic on William Nicol drive. A taxi driver tries to weave in and out to force their way onto another lane, and the encounter is recalled like a football match.

"We've got a white and lime taxi here trying to find a gap, but the Ford bakkie isn't giving up," he said. "He's maintaining his course, so the taxi slightly bit to his left."

The man recording the video noticed the taxi trying to make its move on the bakkie. "This is absolutely riveting stuff."

3. Inside AKA’s stunning Bryanston home: From the assassinated rapper’s beautiful kitchen to his swimming pool

AKA was one of the richest celebs in Mzansi. The slain artist made money moves like no other local rapper. The star lived a soft life but never showed off his riches on his timeline.

The Fela In Versace hitmaker owns one of the biggest mansions in the leafy suburb of Bryanston in Johannesburg. ZAlebs reports that houses in Bryanston cost anything from R4 million upwards.

AKA hardly posted pics or videos of the stunning house but Briefly News managed to find a few pics and clips of his beautiful home.

4. Don't judge a book by its cover: South African's Facebook post of home interior surprises netizens

Never judge a book by its cover. This South African posted the exterior and interior of their home on Facebook to prove that you can make a beautiful home out of anything.

In a post captioned "Kwadakw'udunuse", he had a surprise lined up. Take a look at the images below:

If confusing the enemy was a house, this would be it. And netizens recognised that. They took to the comments to share their appreciation for the home.

5. Shoprite worker's house she and hubby in security built with salaries goes TikTok viral, peep in awe of 2 storey home

One lady left people inspired after showing the house she was able to build. The lady's clip of her two-story home had people in awe.

People were amazed that she was able to make progress on a huge building project while working at Shoprite and her husband in the security field. Netizens commented on the clip and were divided about how they did it.

One video on TikTok shows that the Shoprite employee and hubby who works in security built a big house and got over 100 000 likes. The couple's home is yet to be completed, and it will be a two-storey mansion.

Source: Briefly News