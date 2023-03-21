One man is proving that small, cheap housing can be just as luxurious as Sandton homes

The 20-year-old posted pictures of his shack, and Mzansi was initially joyful, but that quickly turned to concern

Netizens thought that, like many shacks all over the country, the placement of the home made it an unsafe place to live

Still paying those high rent prices? One Facebook user showed the internet that luxury comes in all shapes and sizes. His impressive shack was a flex that even some people with big homes don't have.

One Facebook user shows how to make your house a home. Image: Simphiwe Nkosi Source: Facebook

Simphiwe Nkosi got quite a few likes for his cosy home, but unfortunately, that is not all the comments he got. Some netizens were worried about the man's safety.

Mzansi feared the wall behind the shack would collapse

While admiring the young man's creativity, a few netizens pointed something else out. The giant wall the shack was built in front of did not seem stable.

In comments under the post, a few people suggested that Nkosi relocate his shack as the wall collapsing could cause devastating consequences.

Shack dwellers in South Africa are extremely vulnerable

While everyone loves the innovation of people trying to make their humble homes into the mansions they deserve, this is not always safe.

Shacks have saved thousands of South Africans from homelessness but can often be the root of devastating issues. Recently, Sowetan Live reported on scores of people who were left homeless in informal settings after a devastating fire.

The fire was so destructive that some were not even left with the material needed to rebuild their homes. This is another equality problem that desperately needs to be addressed in our country.

Nigerian man rents 1 room, transforms it with fine wardrobe & curtains to look like 5-star hotel accommodation

What people are doing with these small spaces is amazing! Briefly News reported on a man in Nigeria who turned his one-room apartment into a lovely space.

The transformation video had netizens gasping. The young tenant achieved a cosy interior decor with beautiful finishings.

Nigerians who watched his video all agreed that the size of his room showed them that he did not live in Lagos.

Source: Briefly News