If you have ever listened to classical music, you know that those beats can hit just right, but one TikTokker took it a step further

@maremo_violin posted a video of himself doing a classical take on South Africa's favourite genre of music

Mzansi went crazy for the music mash-up of the years, with many calling for an encore from the talented musician

Some might say classical music is a dying art, but those people have not met @maremo_violin. This man is slaying all types of music genres on his violin.

The musician slays the amapiano tune on the violin. Image: @maremo_violin Source: TikTok/Getty Images

In one post on TikTok, @maremo_violin raised the stakes and challenged some musical greats by playing Amapiano music on a violin, and online users couldn't get enough.

Classical music has a new genre

There is a new standard of Amapiano in town. This music will make you feel dignified and still make you want to dance in the streets. It is a new kind of music your grandmother was never ready for.

Watch the video here:

TikTokker might just be starting a new wave of Amapiano

@maremo_violin might be on to something. The Amapiano genre was started by South African musicians mixing different genres.

CNN did a piece on the genre that is taking over South Africa. In the article, the news site reported that Amapiano was started by blending different house beats with Hip Hop. The music is also said to have close ties to Kwaito music.

Is it possible we will be seeing the violin Amapiano album dropping soon? Mzansi surely hopes so.

Amapiano is something South Africa is very proud of, and we hope it keeps getting what it deserves.

