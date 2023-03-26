Pretoria schoolgirls wowed Mzansi when they nailed the viral Kilimanjaro dance challenge in a TikTok video. Social media users were stunned by a viral video of a young South African man with two beautiful wives.

Johannesburg woman inspired her followers when she shared pictures of a home she built in just 9 months. A beautiful South African paramedic wowed peeps with her cool Amapiano dance moves.

A South African paramedic showed off her cool Amapiano dance moves and Pretoria schoolgirls nailed the Kilimanjaro dance challenge. Image: UGC.

A woman was recently hailed after closing her Woolworths accounts after 13 years of spending at the store.

1. Pretoria schoolgirls drop fire 'Kilimanjaro' TikTok dance challenge that sends Mzansi screaming: "Let her cook"

Three friends from Hoërskool Transvalia in Pretoria recorded a Kilimanjaro TikTok dance challenge, which went viral.

Dance challenges are something we are seeing more and more kids doing. Mzansi loves the positive outlet and seeing schoolchildren getting involved in these challenges.

TikTok user @luckkyysa shared a dance video showing herself and two friends pulling off the slickest Kilimanjaro TikTok dance challenge.

2. Mzansi man proud of his 2 young wives, TikTok of polygamous family fascinates South Africans

Mzansi was amazed by a man and his two young wives in a TikTok of their life. One of the wives posted a video showing the family of two wives and a husband.

Online users love to see details about the man's life. The video got over 100 000 likes from people inspired by his lifestyle.

A creator, @fakazi38, on TikTok shared a picture of her sister wife and their husband. The video shows two gorgeous women, and one is pregnant.

3. Johannesburg woman works undercover for nine months, flaunts the newly decked house

Zintle Ndzwane, who lives in Alberton, Johannesburg, posted images of her stylish kitchen and bedroom on Facebook. Netizens were impressed by her mad decor skills, but one chose to admire her legs rather than the decor.

Ndzwane posted the images on a group called Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen.

"Been a silent member for a while now...9 months into independence. This is what I've achieved so far," she captioned the images.

4. Gorgeous paramedic stuns with amapiano dance, SA men go wild over TikTok video

South Africans enjoy dancing, and it's not unusual to see citizens busting moves at groove and their workplaces.

One Emergency Services worker @nodolifeilds hopped on the dancing trend and shared a video doing an amapiano dance.

The lady recorded her performance while on duty standing outside an ambulance. The video got more than 206 000 views, and most of the comments were from men shooting their shots. The woman effortlessly danced to an amapiano tune, and her natural beauty was fully on display.

5. Woman closes Woolworths account after 13 years of spending, Mzansi applauds TikTokker: “Leadership”

Buying on credit is now always an option. One woman had a Woolworths account for 13 years and recently decided to cut it up.

Times are tough, and many people can only get through the month with the help of accounts and credit facilities. This woman felt it was time to regain control and end spending on credit.

Woolworths is seen as a luxury shop to many, but this lady felt her time of buying there on credit had ended after 13 long years. TikTok user @zikhanyemgase shared a video of her cutting up her Woolies account card after closing it, and while it was a tough decision, it felt good.

