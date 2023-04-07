A woman who works in the government told people how grateful she is for her amazing job

The Mpumalanga TikTok creator made a funny post about the benefits of being a public servant

People who work for the government could relate to the video, but other netizens had differing opinions

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A woman who works for the state had a raving review about her job post. The creator from Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, made a video that had people discussing whether it's better to work in the private or public sector.

A woman working for the South African government told people she loved her position and would not leave for a raise. Image: TikTok/@zanelezar

Source: UGC

The TikTokker made a video about the perks that she has at work. Netizens commented to let the lady know what they thought of her mentality.

South African government employee satisfied with her job

One lady, @zanelezar, told people that she enjoys her job in the public sector. The lady is a public servant and said she would not leave her position for a R10 000 salary increase in the private sector.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The lady admitted that she enjoys working in a place where the system is down most of the time and they get tea breaks.

Watch the video below:

Woman's video about government job has netizens divided

People love to see details about their jobs. This woman attracted other people who work in government, and they all confirmed that it is a good gig. Others commented that they prefer the private sector. Some South Africans mentioned that the public sector is not treated like a business.

@toti_n commented:

"Public sector needs to hire me. I am tired of being a hard worker."

@miss_thing040 commented:

"Because most government workers get paid to show up, even that’s a suggestion and not a must."

@sizamamthusi commented:

"As long as you’re happy babe, we are doing well here with our 15 minutes tea break and moola in the bank."

@nicolebo27 commented:

"Will never leave private sector for government."

@landiluvsmecommented:

"If the public sector was treated as a business and not this joyride, people who work there take it for, imagine the efficiency and order of this country."

Life science teacher uses song and dance to teach, SA loves method

Briefly News reported that people were amazed at this tutor's creative teaching method. The young teacher in the video used her student's love for dance in the learning process.

Online users were in awe of the educator who made her kids feel free. The students were eagerly participating in the class activity.

Mzansi loves to dance, including school kids, who are some of the best performers. The clip showed how effective the teaching strategy was. TikTokkers commented they would have done well in school if they had a teacher like her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News