A Durban University of Technology student proved just how powerful words can be when she performed a moving poem

Her words struck a chord with millions of Mzansi TikTok users, leaving a lasting impact on their hearts

The footage went viral on the social networking site and left people hungry to hear more from the talented young lady

A budding poet dazzled her varsity peers. Image: @marotoh_sneh

Source: TikTok

The TikTok craze shows no signs of slowing down. From dance challenges to lip-syncing videos, the social media platform has become a hub of creativity and self-expression.

Varsity student showcases poetic talent on TikTok

One such poet @marotoh_sneh is a varsity student who recently went viral on TikTok for her spectacular performance of a thought-provoking piece.

Her poetry and stage presence captured the hearts of fellow students and won over fans from across Mzansi on the social media platform.

TikTok video of budding poet goes viral

The video of the Zulu poem was seen by more than 2.4 million people and shows no sign of slowing down.

Thousands of people in the comments were fascinated by the student's raw talent and wrote messages of applause.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi TikTok users moved by DUT student's poetry

@user9105751973919 said:

"I love you and you are so talented ngathi ungaqhubekela phambili nomsebenzi omuhle."

@nkosinathingweny45 commented:

"You talented my darling, ngiyawuthanda umsebenzi wakho."

@umgabadelim posted:

"The way they kept quiet bebethi uzoxoxa izindab zabantu."

@lalaom_06 mentioned:

"This have me chills. The way you captured their attention though. Nondada to the world."

@paruzakanommy wrote:

"I love you, it brings back all the memories. I got justice, but scars are still engraved in my heart."

@mzwelistob added:

"The way she tells the story it is like she has experience."

@nkosazana326 stated:

" I'm I love with this poem."

@andilezwane said

"On which days do these take place I so want to come and watch."

Source: Briefly News