People had a good laugh in the comments section, sharing online purchases that had them tripping

Online shopping is always a gamble. This woman casually ordered a greater for R44, not thinking much about it, and was defeated when her order arrived.

Tiktokker shared a video showing the hilariously small grater and her shock. Image: TikTok / @ndu_lamula

Source: TikTok

You need to know what you are doing when you are online shopping, or you’ll end up with a miniature grater like this woman did, lol.

TikTok user @ndu_lamula shared a video showing the hilariously small grater she received. Paying R44 for something she can’t even use, sis was not happy!

The grater is so small that you could maybe grate a carrot with it if you are lucky, and even then, it will take you forever. Take a look at the size of this thing:

The people of Mzansi were torn by this hilarious video

People flocked to the comment section, dropping jokes about the tiny grater. Some shared funny stories of things they received that were far from what they thought they had ordered.

Read some of the comments:

Minenhlewas torn:

“They did say ‘mini grater’ ”

Mandisa phungula said:

“It's the price for me ”

Nosipho Ndlovu had jokes:

“Your greatest buy ”

veenash10 knows the struggle:

“This online shopping will finish us”

user3514132310706 shared:

“ask me, I ordered a toiletry bag now even a body lotion can't fit in.”

Tshidimonyaki got punked too:

“I ordered a skateboard for my son ka Jan. Only to get a mini one that fits only one foot.”

Source: Briefly News