A Johannesburg mother shared how her toddler destroyed her appliances and electronic devices

She posted on TikTok how the child broke kitchen appliances and devices they use for entertainment

Netizens blamed this on soft parenting and encouraged her to discipline her child more

A woman's heart was as broken as her belongings after her child smashed her appliances and electronics!

Netizens reacted to the child's actions and pointed out that the child may lack discipline.

Woman cries that child destroys home appliances in TikTok video

@stheberesh's video went viral on TikTok as it reached over half a million views. In the video, the Soweto woman shares a slideshow of how damaged her appliances are because of her child.

The child smashed the glassy door of the fridge, the kettle, the TV and her phone.

The weary mother pointed out that there is nothing she could do except to move on.

Behavior Checker advises parents whose children break things in the house to have empathy for their kids, supervise their play time and reprimand the child, telling them why their actions were wrong.

South Africans blame soft parenting for child destroying home items

Netizens commented that the mother may not be disciplining her child enough. Some asked the parent to send the child to them so they could instill discipline in him.

Theo Omuhle said:

"You put yourself in this mess. Truth be told, you should be more strict."

Ammy added: "That's why I don't do gentle parenting."

Storm in a tea cup commented: "What level of gentle parenting is this?"

Segos offered help.

"Bring him to me for a week."

Kamogelo Radebe remarked:

"Spoiled kids. Yall don't reprimand your children."

