A video of a mom buying an unconventional household product to moisturise her baby girl's natural hair

In the TikTok video, the woman is seen applying liquid paraffin to the child's hair as she styles it

Many South African moms were pleased with the results and thanked the woman for sharing the tip

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A mother recently plugged South African netizens on an uncommon product to use to help moisturise a baby's dry skin and hair.

A mother shared a unique tip for using liquid paraffin on baby's hair to keep it moisturised. Image: @destiny.manda/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Woman uses liquid paraffin to moisturise her child's hair

A video posted on TikTok by @destiny.manda shows the young woman purchasing liquid paraffin in a store before showing how she uses it to moisturise her baby girl's natural hair.

According to the mum, the product is great for her child's skin and scalp and applies it every day. She also recommends pouring a few drops of liquid paraffin in a baby's bath water to help alleviate dry skin.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

@destiny.manda also ends the video by showing her adorable baby after she has styled the hair in two beautiful afro puffs.

Watch the cute video below:

Liquid paraffin is primarily used as a pediatric laxative in medicine and is a popular treatment for constipation and encopresis. Because of its ease of titration, the drug is convenient to synthesise.

According to Gyalabs, research has shown that liquid paraffin is safe to use, and it is needless to say that it is an inexpensive skin care agent. Studies have shown that applying paraffin on the skin does not cause any adverse effects on the skin.

Mzansi moms grateful for the haircare plug

♍ LadyP ♍ replied:

"I thought it helps with constipation only."

Maka Hlelokuhle said:

"Thank you for the plug buying this for my baby girl she has extremely dry skin not even petroleum jelly keeps her skin moisturised."

Angel. wrote:

"It really works. I use it for my boy he has dry skin. Keep plugging us, mommy love you content."

Fortunate Owenhle said:

"Wow thanks; always wondered what I could use it for."

Setssss replied:

"Thank you so much for this! My son suffers from dry skin, and I’ve literally tried everything."

Lady washes dreadlocks with Coca-Cola in viral video, leaves peeps feeling thirsty

In another story, Briefly News reported that maintaining dreadlocks may require some creativity sometimes. One woman knew this and decided to wash them with Coca-Cola in a viral video.

tosh67 posted her hilarious video on TikTok, where peeps worldwide were curious to see what was happening. The clip has even racked up 3.2 million views on the platform.

The video itself is quite simple, a woman washes her hair with coke, just that. But the act is odd for those who aren't familiar with dreadlock maintenance. The hair requires many products to keep it healthy, and it does the trick for his woman and others.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News