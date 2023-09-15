A woman shared a video of her children bonding with their domestic helper on social media

The video shows the children and the helper watching a fun and interactive show and dancing together

Netizens commented on how well the helper interacts with the children and how much the children enjoy her company

A woman took to social media to share a cute video of her children bonding happily with the domestic helper.

A playful domestic worker bonding with her employer's kids had Mzansi entertained.

Source: TikTok

TikTok video shows children dancing with domestic helper

A good childminder is responsible for the safety and well-being of your child. They should be patient kind, and understand child development well.

A video posted by @shinahnyonj shows the children and the helper watching a fun and interactive show as they all dance together.

Undoubtedly, the helper gets along well with the kids as they are all having fun as they laugh and dance together.

Watch the video below:

As a working parent, it is very important to leave your children in the care of someone who can provide educational activities and experiences to help them develop their cognitive, social, and emotional skills.

@shinahnyonj seems to have got herself a very good person to help care for her little ones.

South Africans show the playful helper love

Many netizens adored the playful domestic helper and admired how she interacted with the children so well and provided a safe and loving environment for them.

Nyatichi wrote:

"That's why kids love house managers coz they bond so much through simple things."

miley future replied:

"Wow she is amazing the bond she has with the kids is most important."

iam-ritahbella replied:

"I love your house manager already. I wish I could get one like her."

432 said:

"I love people who treat maids very well. May God bless you financially."

ladli wrote:

"The best thing is that the babies are happy with her."

Momo said:

"I could never get bored with her ."

cynthiakangwakalu commented:

"Mine is even worseshe even fights for my phone with my kids."

Domestic helper cooks pap and cabbage meal for family

In another story, Briefly News reported that a domestic helper suffered a food coma after deciding to make some pap and cabbage for lunch.

Pap is a kind of porridge made from maize meal and can be cooked to be runny, soft or stiff. Any time of the day is a great time to enjoy pap - breakfast, lunch or supper. It is a staple in many homes, mainly thanks to its cost and versatility.

A video posted on TikTok by @mamkhomanzigraceb shows the woman preparing the yellow maize meal, meal before dishing it up on a plate with some cooked cabbage.

