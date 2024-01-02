A rakgadi brought a touch of humour to marriage advice, offering tips that caught social media users' attention

The TikTok video captures the moment rakgadi suggests the makoti should avoid asking for her husband's payslip

The outrageous footage led to a mix of laughter and debates among South Africans in the comments section

A woman received marital advice from her aunt. Image: @dinahmatlou

One Rakgadi stole the spotlight on TikTok and left people in stitches. Offering a mix of traditional wisdom, rakgadi shared the do's and don'ts for a successful marriage to a makoti.

Rakgadi shares marriage wisdom

What shocked viewers was rakgadi's suggestion to the makoti. She advised her not to ask for her husband's payslip and to be happy with whatever money he brings home.

The TikTok posted by @dinahmatlou captures the makoti's priceless reaction as Rakgadi dropped these unexpected nuggets of wisdom.

Married people's finances

Viewers couldn't resist chiming in. Some rallied behind the makoti, highlighting the importance of financial transparency in marriage.

Watch the video below:

Key to successful marriage

Other TikTokkers playfully supported rakgadi's amusing take on how to have a successful marriage.

@chabekgalalelo said:

"That time the man they talking about doesn’t even have a payslip the lady is the one providing. Rhaa."

@mokone3031 commented:

True payslips cause lot of problems in marriages but many are unaware.

@Mac1118694 wrote:

"Mohlobolo, but the fight they sleep with tights and PJs. Mosadi o robala ka lepona."

@MichaelaT added:

"Bo Rakgadi hai, nope ba rongo."

@petermakhubela170 mentioned:

"He must just provide, payslip is a useless paper."

@msejaphala commented:

"If he provides enough for me and the kids he can keep his payslip."

@Menalin24 stated:

"Aowa Rakgadi ka gana."

@Mantjie767 added:

"Arene taba le payslip renyaka chelete."

