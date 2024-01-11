A beautiful couple took social media by storm with their cute dancing video, which has gone viral

In the clip, the woman and her man are seen dancing their heart away to a popular song

Peeps loved the TikTok video and reacted differently after it emerged on the platform

The young lady, dressed in black workout gear, strapped into a machine, danced her life away to Chicco, Mellow, and Sleazy's Nkao Tempela. She starts in an upright position before rhythmically moving back and down.

A TikTok video of a couple showcasing their cute dance moves. Image: @asi_jaames

Source: TikTok

A beautiful couple showed off their crazy dance moves in a heartwarming TikTok video.

The video posted by @asi_jaames_ on TikTok has gathered over 549.9k views on the platform, with thousands of likes and comments. In the clip, the young lady dressed in a black top with a jeans skirt stands before her bae while dancing away to Asambe by Ggoldie x Chley ft Ceeka x Rivalz x. The lovely lady's man stood behind her as he, too, busted off a few moves.

Peeps were in awe of how cute the couple looked together as they danced.

Taking to TikTok the woman captioned her post saying:

“A quick TikTok with my baby before he leaves.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

mill_dee1 said:

"Why do I love him for you?"

Noma K wrote:

"I love how he holds you. Uthando lodwa."

Maureen gushed over the couple saying:

"You guys look good together."

Miss Nisha added:

"You guys are so cute."

Adellah diamond atang monyaka simply said:

"What a cute duo. woow!"

Asandace123asanda& commented:

"Beautiful couple."

Source: Briefly News