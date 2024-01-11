A video showing people how to make pap from rice on purpose has left Mzansi people with mixed feelings

A South African content creator filmed a video showing people how to make pap from rice on purpose, and it has sparked mixed feelings among Mzansi people.

The people of Mzansi did not know how they felt about some one purposefully making pap our of rice. Image: @Samora_Mangesi

While some people end up making pap from their rice because they overcooked it, doing it on purpose is definitely something new.

The content creator makes pap from Tastic Rice

Twitter user @Samora_Mangesi saw the video showing people how to make what looks like the perfect pap from rice. Not knowing how he feels, the man shared the video to gain insight from fellow peeps.

Take a look at this pap rice:

Mzansi people have mixed feelings about rice pap

While the rice pap looked smooth and fluffy, not everyone was a fan. Some even went as far as saying Tastic should sue, lol. This is definitely something that some are going to have to acclimatise to.

Read some of the comments:

@kolorMeYellow is not opposed to it:

“I actually want to try this. Rice pap.”

@Lholo is in disbelief:

“Hayi, amen! I’m sure nhe mashed potatoes yhi papa apha kulo mzi”

@Fikz_the_Cook can’t deal:

“No ways The texture will send me off.”

@NathiMahlaba went in:

“Tastic should sue.”

@Imprint_ZA was shook:

