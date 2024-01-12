This man claims that he got a moving chicken wing in his meal from Mzansi’s beloved KFC

Twitter user @Mbongeni_Kupiso shared a video clip which showed a cooked wing doing the jig

While some people called the man’s bluff, others did not dismiss the claim as wilder things have happened

A man took to social media with a video that shows a chicken wing moving oddly. The clip went viral and got the people of Mzansi talking.

A lot of strange things have happened at various South African fast food outlets. So, as wild as this is, people couldn’t dismiss it without further investigation.

Mzansi man shares video of moving KFC chicken wing

Twitter user @Mbongeni_Kupiso shared a video showing what he claims to be a KFC chicken wing that is moving. Getting straight to it, he captioned the clip:

“My chicken is moving ”

People share mixed feelings

While some people out right called the man’s bluff, the moving chicken wing reminded others of stranger things seen from fast-food outlets.

Read some of the mixed reactions:

@Slangforever shared:

“ I'd admit myself to a psych ward if I see my food moving like this.”

@sewelankoana claimed:

“Lmao they sold you a frog ”

@Sifisov1 was in disbelief:

“No I had to watch that a couple of times ”

@Veighh_ shared:

“5 years without eating KFC chicken, I’m so proud of myself ”

@Rakeemc70 said:

“Damn, some food we eating fam it's questionable.”

Investigation launched over frog in McDonald’s burger

Briefly News reported that casually going about his day, picking up some McDonald’s on his way home, a man was caught off guard when he opened his daughter’s burger and found prince charming in frog form chilling on the patty. Ain’t nobody kissing a frog, not today, my man!

There have been many odd things found in burgers, but we are almost sure a whole entire frog is a first for Mzansi. Poor guy must have been hungry and just wanted a little chompy chomp, LOL.

The enraged father took a bunch of snaps of the cute critter smothered in mayo and took to Facebook to name and shame Secunda McDonald’s.

