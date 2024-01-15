A man shared that he took his grandmother to an ophthalmologist with his first salary

The gentleman shared a TikTok video taking his grandmother to the eye or vision care specialist

TikTokkers applauded him for the act, many shared what they did with their first salaries

A man took his gogo to an eye specialist with his first salary. Images: @kgaogelove

A man took his grandmother to the doctor with his first salary.

@kgaogelove shared a TikTok video asking his social media what they did with their first salary.

The TikTokker shared that with his first salary, he took his grandmother to an ophthalmologist - a doctor who specialises in eye and vision care.

"What did you do with your first salary. I took my grandma to see an ophthalmologist."

In the video, he documented the day he took his grandmother to the doctor. The elderly lady can be seen entering the doctor's building.

This comes at a time when success is often credited to grandmothers for their resilience and undying support throughout.

See the man taking his grandma to the doctor

TikTok users applauded the man

The video got over 5,000 likes, with many TikTokkers applauding the man for doing such a good thing with his first salary and some sharing what they did with their first salaries.

@Creative gifts/MomofTeens said:

"I paid my Gynaecologist for the delivery of my daughter , I didn’t want to go to a public hospital and I didn’t have medical aid. It was the best decision ever."

@disegommatau shared:

"Tell me why did it hit home.... I planned to buy my mom her first car.... HEAVENS CLAIMED HER BEFORE I COULD DO IT. YOU ARE BLESSED."

@F commented:

"May God bless u and make u live longer coz not many people do this this is very special and wonderful to watch "

@Nirasha wrote:

"Give and it shall be given to you. Pressed down, shaken together, running over ♥️♥️♥️"

@Priscilla Mahlangu said:

"I throw a 60th birthday celebration for her and I am allways grateful full I dd "

@SdudlaEsithandayo shared:

"My first salary … my bank card was always with my mom. She would give me transportation and hairstyle money. I was only 18 years old "

@Just.Mmabatho wrote:

"God bless you."

A woman took her grandmother to a restaurant with first salary

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who took her grandmother to feast at a restaurant with her first salary.

The beautiful moment was captured in a TikTok video uploaded by @samukelisiwenzuza. The elderly lady indulged in a restaurant meal with a mixed platter and a milkshake for dessert.

