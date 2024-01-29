This woman shared some invaluable tips which can potentially land you your dream job through LinkedIn

TikTok user @kha_rishume shared an informative video outlining some tips for LinkedIn job seekers

People thanked the woman for the amazing tips and ran to update their pages and implement the tips

Getting a job in South Africa is getting harder and harder. This amazing woman took the time to help people out there who are using the platform LinkedIn to try and get a job.

People were grateful for the tips shared that can potentially land you’re your dream job through LinkedIn. Image: @kha_rishume

The unemployment rate in SA is alarming, and the country is crumbling as a result. So, any tip or trick to get a job is warmly welcomed.

Woman shares LinkedIn job seeker tips

TikTok user @kha_rishume took time to film a video in which she shared some tips to help people better their chances at finding a job through the LinkedIn platform. Here is a brief breakdown of the tips:

1. Everything is up to date: headline, banner, expertise, qualifications, etc…

2. Search for roles and companies you want to work in/for and refine your search to meet your needs.

3. Set job alerts.

4. Make sure that your CV aligns with the job description – beat the ATS system by tweaking your CV before clicking apply.

5. Find, follow and reach out to the HR/talent personnel in the company you are applying to – make them aware of your application and follow up.

6. Be professional, always!

Watch the full video below:

Job seekers show gratitude

People took the time to thank the woman for sharing these helpful tips. There are a lot of people desperate for employment.

Read some of the comments:

Dianatladi asked for help:

“Hello, I have sent my CV for you to review. I would really appreciate your assistance.”

Ritso asked:

“How can I reach out to you, I need help with LinkedIn.”

malebo bapela shared:

“Hi @Small Biz Coach, I just sent my CV for you to review. I’d really appreciate your assistance.”

Ximatsatsa Carlie N' said:

“Hi where can I send you my CV? Yoh, I haven’t scored an interview in years ”

