A video of a granny flexing about her fancy doek from Woolies spread joy across TikTok timelines

The gogo can be heard explaining when she bought the precious headwrap that still looks impeccable today

Granny added a dash of humour by throwing some playful shade at her daughter's seemingly inferior doek

A gogo flexed her head wrap from Woolworths in a TikTok video. Image: @phola10

Step aside, fashionistas! One gogo gained online popularity with her Woolies doek purchased in 2014.

Sassy grandmother throws shade

The video posted by @phola10 captures the granny delicately showing off her stunning blue head wrap.

The gogo raves about her quality purchase as she throws some light-hearted shade at her daughter's doek of choice.

Gogo's clip spread on TikTok

In less than a week, the video amassed 320,000 views and netizens on the joy and humour grandmothers bring into our lives.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi entertained by bougie gogo

TikTok users found the video comedy gold and could not resist sharing stories about their grandmothers with expensive taste.

See some comments below:

@sinarathobotha stated:

"Skhothane gogo. "

@ps.phelz mentioned:

"She didn't even throw shade, she threw the whole tree. "

@disebo.k posted:

"One thing about grannies is they'll tell you the year they brought their things. ❤️"

@itugarrethserobe asked:

"Lol, why a re ausi wa batho ya hae we rekile machaineng nah? "

@bonolo_rencia01 suggested:

"No, she did not slide that shade in. Woolworths SA please gift gogo with some goodies. "

@fentsesego wrote:

"The fact that she asked where she bought hers then answered for her. "

@dr.thulisilebhuda shared:

"My grandma is also like this. She wears only Truworths and Miladys. Mogurl brags a lot. "

@claragee17 added:

"Omg, she reminds me of my grandma telling you that she doesn’t wear hats sold on the street. She wears Woolworths hats only. "

Mzansi gogo builds house with bare hands

