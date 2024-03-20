A feisty little girl went viral after she was seen reprimanding her dad for shouting at her, and netizens were left laughing

The TikTok video shows the girl courageously conveying her feelings to her father, and he is stunned

South Africans loved the adorable duo's moment, and as they flocked to the comment section to gush over the pair

One thing about toddlers is that they are known to speak their minds, and this little girl did just that when she called out her dad for being out of line with her.

A young South African girl fearlessly reprimanded her dad in a TikTok video. Image: Lulutho.dloto and Aneledloto.

Source: Instagram

A little girl reprimands her father

One feisty girl can be seen conversing with her dad in a TikTok video, and Mzansi is proud of her for speaking her mind and expressing her feelings. The clip shared by @thedlotos on the video platform shows the young girl discussing with her father. The girl let him know that she did not appreciate how her dad spoke to her, and her father asked what he said that had upset her.

The girl told her father he had shouted at her, and she did not like it. She expressed to her dad how she felt in that moment, saying:

"I was very angry with you. cause you shouted at me."

The dad asked her if she listened; he also stated that she was four years old, to which the little girl responded by saying, "yeah, I am four; I am a child." The dad laughed at his daughter, but she was not having it. She told him it was not funny and emphasised that she did not "like it."

At the end of the clip, the little girl tells her dad not to shout at her because she is his "daughter from heaven." Those words melted the father's heart as he apologised and hugged his daughter.

Watch the video video:

Mzansi claps for the little girl for expressing herself

Many people online loved the interaction between the father and daughter, applauded the girl for expressing her feelings, and praised the father for listening and validating his child's feelings.

Lwami_Sa said:

"Thanks for teaching her to express her feelings and not to bottle them."

Bells wrote:

"I love this so much! You’ve taught her how to communicate so well. She’ll be an unstoppable adult."

Nqobile Faith Nceka poked fun at the dad, saying:

"Daddy looks defeated! "Daughter from heaven has spoken!"

Reenkosi was left in laughter:

"Daddy is so stunned at the end omg."

Roxxy added:

"She’s soo real for that. "I don’t like people shouting at me?”

Source: Briefly News