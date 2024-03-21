A heartwarming TikTok video shows the emotional reunion between a mom and her small children

The clip, filled with hugs, kisses, and excited screams, has touched thousands of hearts on the platform

People loved seeing the special bond between the momma and gushed about it in the comments section

A mom shared a heartwarming moment taken with her kids. Image: @toyahshiks

Source: TikTok

Imagine the sound of the front door opening, followed by the pitter-patter of little feet racing towards it.

Mother receives a warm welcome

That's the scene that unfolded in a video that's capturing hearts left and right. TikTok user @toyahshiks posted the clip showing a surprise reunion between a mom and her beloved kids.

The kids' faces lit up when they saw their mom, who they were not expecting. They rushed to shower her with hugs and kisses.

Family video spreads on TikTok

The wholesome clip became a hit with 409,000 views in five days. Moments like this remind people that love and family is what truly matters.

Watch the video below:

Netizens show mother of two love

Some viewers gave the mother props. They said the children's reaction proves that she is a great parent.

See some comments below:

@user7722868048582 said:

"Their reaction gives us a full story of what kind of a mother you are."

@miss_yolly posted:

"It's the compliments for me, you've raised them well mommy. ♥️"

@dineophoku7 stated:

"Our kids bring so much joy into our lives they just don't know hey."

@SmaMoloi shared:

"My children always when I come from work. You'd swear I am not staying with them."

@Clarity88 commented:

"Aww! The love of a nurturing mother. I love that for them."

@pretty.104 wrote:

"My kids do this every day when I come back from work. They are my happiness indeed. God I thank you for blessing me with them."

@Reebekah typed:

"Best feeling ever."

@kels added:

"I live for screams like that."

