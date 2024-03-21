A woman showed her man love and woke up at 05:00am to cook and pack him lunch

She took her TikTok followers through the process of preparing the food for her bae

The online community reacted to the clip, with many roasting the lady for her kitchen skills

A woman prepared lunch for her man at 5am. Images: @luvvcrystaal/ TikTok, @Luis Alvarez/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

One woman woke up early in the morning to cook lunch for her man. According to the TikTok video uploaded by @luvvcrystaal, she packed lunch for her lover at 05:00am. She took her social media followers through the process of preparing the lunch.

In the clip, she can be seen mixing water, salt, chicken meat, mealies, garlic, spice, carrots, cucumber, and cabbage in one pot. She seemed to have just mixed stuff and left it to boil.

She also prepared a wrap with eggs and mince. Another part captured her putting her man's lunch in the bag. It also included two juices, chocolate, grapes and a snack.

Woman cooked lunch for her man at 05:00am

Watch the TikTok video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

TikTokkers roasted the woman's cooking

The video garnered over 200k likes, with many South African online users dragging her cooking.

@Enhle commented:

"Its giving Tito Mboweni."

Mrs MOH was disappointed:

"Seasoned with hopes and dreams."

@Kgomotso said:

"Ai my sister should have slept."

@_.zia_rose._ joked:

"I was trusting the process until madam added rice to the chicken cabbage water ."

@Kate asked:

"Girl be honest, what did he do?"

@user2186099929031 laughed:

"South Africa, didn't our parents teach us if we have nothing good to say we must shhh... Yall have me in the trenches! ."

@jadePdiana said:

"The River Nile chicken soup ."

Makoti wakes up at 04:00 am to cook for in-laws

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Makoti who woke up at 04:00am to cook for her in-laws.

@tnswalob shared a TikTok video of her cooking for her mother-in-law's birthday celebration. The TikTokker shared that this is her first cooking gig as a wife and her first December as a married woman. In the video, she wakes up early at 4:30am to prepare the food for the celebration. She had prepared other dishes the night before.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News