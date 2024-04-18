A proud woman shared how her husband renovated their home that they moved to three years ago

The self-taught builder built a swimming pool, fireplace and veranda to make their home more welcoming

The online community reacted to the post, with many applauding the couple for the beautiful home transformation

A woman flexed her home that her husband renovated. Images: @vanessambauli

A woman took to her TikTok account to show off her home, which was transformed by her husband with his hands.

Accorind to the picture post by @vanessambauli, she and her husband moved to their new home three years ago. When they bought the house, the wife was not convinced that it was terrible and falling apart. However, her husband saw beyond that and vowed to make some changes.

The self-taught builder fixed the house and also added a few things, such as a veranda, swimming pool, and fireplace. Their space looked stunning. They also added outside furniture to make it more welcoming.

Couple stunningly renovates home

The husband was starting to make some changes around the home. Image: @vanessambauli

The renovations were coming along nicely. Image: @vanessambauli

The husband built a swimming pool. Image: @vanessambauli

TikTok users beamed with pride for the couple

The post garnered over 65k views, with many online users expressing how they were impressed by the transformation.

@Xiluva shared:

"Well done to you… we also went the old house route and mostly doing the renovations ourselves."

@andijoe69 congratulated:

"Well done and congratulations! So beautiful , enjoy the literal sweat of your brow. I home you have many happy memories here."

@only_the_real_truth felt envious:

"That's good work. Wish I could do my own building like him. I have no clue how."

@Aunty Zee loved:

"Beautiful May God turn everything he touches into gold."

@shantel_0607 suggested:

"This is beautiful he should consider opening a flip company."

Lady flexes being a qualified builder

In another story, Briefly News reported about Mzansi celebrating a young woman builder.

An incredibly inspiring woman has taken to Twitter to announce that she is now a qualified construction worker. Going by the Twitter handle, @phuti1998, she shared images of her growth from April of this year to June. Within this time, @phuti1998 was doing her practical work and then she received her qualification two months later.

