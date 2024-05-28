A woman who visited her non-drinker boyfriend shared a look at a glass bottle of gold cranberry juice

While cranberry juice is red, many people thought it was strange for the non-alcoholic drink to be a different colour

It is possible that the woman took the Woolworths fruit juice label and plastered it onto the bottle of an alcoholic drink

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A woman confused people when her juice resembled alcohol. Images: @yanga_mamiya

Source: TikTok

A girlfriend who visited her boyfriend kept his drinking preferences in mind and brought with her a Woolworths cranberry juice blend that resembled alcohol.

The woman, who uses the handle @yanga_mamiya on TikTok, shared her drink on the social media platform, confusing app users. Stating that her boyfriend does not drink alcohol, @yanga_mamiya showed off a glass bottle with the local store's cranberry 100% fruit juice blend label.

While many associate cranberry juice with its bright red colour, the drink she held was gold. Given the colour and that it was in a glass bottle, at first glance, it is possible to take the drink for an alcoholic beverage.

Therefore, it is possible that the woman ripped off the Woolies label and stuck it onto an alcohol bottle, which messed with people's minds.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

@yanga_mamiya wrote in her video:

"When you visit your boyfriend who does not drink."

Watch the woman's video below:

Cranberry juice confuses netizens

Hundreds of TikTokkers scratched their heads at the sight of the juice and thought it was alcohol.

@mbalimafu_ laughed in the comment section:

"I thought Savanna had a partnership with Woolies."

@nkulixaba said to the woman:

"If I did not read the caption I would’ve been so confused. I was wondering which one this is."

Laughing at what the woman had possibly done, @rockycat08 said:

"I immediately looked for the percentage and I got confused because what do you mean '100% fruit juice?'"

@nyeleti6571 shared her confusion:

"I was so confused about why your cranberry juice was not red."

Woman thinks 6-pack of alcohol is less than R5 at Shoprite

In a related article, Briefly News reported about one woman who misled people into thinking they could buy a six-pack of Brutal Fruit without breaking the bank on booze.

The lady took a video when she thought she had found an insane deal on the alcohol. Online users were floored after seeing the price point of what many thought was for alcohol.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News