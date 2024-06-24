A content creator hilariously faced family drama after winning R10 000 at the Dstv content creator awards

The woman's mom asked her what did she with the winnings as she already had plans for them

The online community reacted to the clip, with many staining the mom and laughing at the situation

A content creator hilariously had to deal with her mother after she won R10 000 from Dstv. Images: @tumsthenarrator

Source: Instagram

In the TikTok video uploaded by @tumsthenarrator, she showed the joyous moment when she won the money. Following that she can be heard speaking to her mother who enquired about her winnings.

The woman asked her mother why was she asking her about her winnings. The mom responded by saying that she told the stokvel ladies that her daughter won thousands and they want R2 500 burial contribution.

The content creator was stunned by her mother's drama. She told her that she had plans for that money. The woman further asked Dstv to award her privately next time because her winnings are now causing problems at home.

Woman faces hilarious drama after bagging R10 000

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

TikTokkers laughed at the content creator's situation

The video garnered over 400k likes, with many online users laughing at the situation.

@Nozipho Gugushe247 commented:

"As for Sales House, Cuthbert, Geen & Rkchards...ayi ayi....l watched this 5 times."

@Ayoba shared:

"Private and secret is the key. My kid brother lost £50,000 on a tv game show. We were all more upset than him we had plans for it."

@D'BANJ was entertained:

"Our parents are like that is so amazing ."

@Sir_Tab007 laughed:

" I'm dead."

@Max said:

"Black tax is forever winning!"

Source: Briefly News