A local couple shared that they moved into their empty living space because they only had enough money for the deposit

Despite the lack of furniture, including a bed, the two lovebirds had a fridge, although bare, and curtains

Members of the online community took to the comment section to share similar experiences and positivity

New homeowners shared that they did not have enough money to furnish their place after paying a deposit. Images: @afrolovebirds

A couple taking the next step in their relationship by getting a home together shared that they only had enough rands to spend on the deposit and nothing more.

Taking to their shared account on TikTok, @afrolovebirds captured themselves standing in a spacious area of their home, soon to be filled with furniture. The video then sees the duo showing off their fridge, which was empty, at least for now.

The man and woman then presented their bedroom. While beautiful curtains covered the windows, the two had no bed and made themselves comfortable on the floor.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to empty home

The couple found that they were not alone. Many others took to the comment section to share that they, too, started with an empty apartment after paying their deposit and other fees.

@tshimohlapane told the lovebirds:

"You've got the major expensive stuff out the way."

@thatuniqueteacher saw the positive side of things:

"You have each other. A big win in my books."

@gee_bassy laughed and said:

"At least you have curtains. As for me, it was just myself, my clothes and God."

Commenting on what the duo already bought, @sihlemanaka wrote:

"A double-door fridge and curtains are a flex."

@joseph.sefa.mahla advised them:

"Be patient with yourself, guys."

Couple sits in empty home after spending their money on building

In a related article, Briefly News previously reported about a Mzansi couple who showed off the beautiful home they built together. However, their living space had no furniture.

While the clip had a laughable side, the fact that these two managed to build such a massive home is enough to be proud of. People reminded them that good things take time, and soon, their home will be filled with all they desire.

