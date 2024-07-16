A young girl confronted her mother after finding an empty Chicken Licken takeaway box

The girl's accusing stare and the mother's defensive reaction create a humorous exchange

The video has gone viral, with many viewers praising the child's detective-like skills and finding the situation amusing

A daughter was not happy to find an empty takeaway box. Image: @londiwemakhubo

Source: TikTok

One little girl was not impressed with her mother after discovering an empty Chicken Licken takeaway box in the house.

Girl confronts mom

A TikTok video shows the child walking into her mother’s room with the box as she gives her mother a judgemental stare.

The mother tried to defend herself, denying that she knew anything about the box and struggling to hold in her laughter.

The child, not convinced, continued to look at her mother before telling her that it was wrong of her to eat nice food without sharing with her kids.

Watch the funny video below:

Mzansi amused by the young girl's confrontation

Many netizens laughed at the girl's confrontation with her mother. Others even referred to the child as a future detective.

@Bhele 684 says baby girl has some super skills:

“Detective Nozi.”

Theo offered a prediction for the future:

“I love that she is saying so much without saying anything. A future detective in the making ”

Samkelisiwe Mdhluli said she could have gone even further:

“Kshoda akunuke umlomo. (All that was left was for her to smell your mouth.)”

Nozie Mtwentula says the mom is definitely guilty of wrongdoing:

“Nozi didn't say anything mara mama carries on talking non-stop... Guilty, guilty mom.”

SirJohton says big things in the little tot's future:

“This girl is going to be a star, she gets what her content is all about.”

Little girl’s chicken feet challenge goes viral

In another story, Briefly News reported that an adorable South African girl was captured on video attempting to eat chicken feet.

The girl was filmed by her mother. She nibbled on cooked chicken feet before struggling to eat the part with the chicken's nails, explaining that it was too slippery to break off and eat.

