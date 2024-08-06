A desperate daughter, Mpumi, is calling on South Africans and Zimbabweans to help find her missing mother and her friend

Suzan Tshabalala and her companion, Salphinah Malatjie, were set to visit Zimbabwe for a couple of days, but they never returned

Mpumi's police officer brother tried utilising his contacts at the SAPS, but the efforts were in vain

Following another futile attempt to find Suzan and Salphinah in Zimbabwe, Mpumi asked anyone with information to come forward and help return the women safely to their families

A heartbroken woman, Mpumi Skhosana, is seeking information about her mother, Suzan Tshabalala, and her mother’s friend, Salphinah Malatjie, who went missing in July. The desperate daughter’s quest has led her across borders, but she returned home with nothing but her mother’s belongings.

Mpumi has been looking for her mother since the end of July after she vanished following a trip to Zimbabwe. Image: Supplied.

Source: UGC

A trip to Zimbabwe turns into tragedy

Suzan Tshabalala and her friend, Salphinah, were last seen in Tshipise, Zimbabwe, when they went missing. The women were reportedly heading towards Masvingo when they vanished into thin air.

Mpumi last spoke to her mother on 5 July after she arrived in Masisi, Venda. She later learned from people who saw her mother and Salphinah that the two women were heading to Masvingo for a few days. They left on 22 July and were supposed to return after a couple of days.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I have no idea what they were doing in Zimbabwe or in Masvingo. I found out from people who saw them that they said they were going to Masvingo for a few days," she told Briefly News.

However, neither one of the women ever made it back. Since their departure to Zimbabwe, there has been no trace of Suzan or Salphinah - no phone calls, sightings, nothing! The disappearance of the two women have their families frantic.

SAPS family member’s efforts in vain

Despite Mpumi’s brother working with the police and leveraging his connections, the search for Suzan yielded no results. In a desperate attempt to locate her mother, Mpumi travelled to Suzan’s last known location in Zimbabwe, where she found some of her clothes and clothing that belonged to Salphinah.

This discovery has only deepened the mystery and urgency of their disappearance.

Mpumi has called on anyone who has any information to please come forward and help find her mother. Image: Supplied.

Source: UGC

Help find missing mom

Mpumi and her family are calling on anyone who might have information regarding the location of her mother and Salphinah Malatjie. She hopes that spreading the word about their disappearance might lead to new information or sightings that could bring Suzan and her friend home safely.

If you have any information about Suzan Tshabalala or Salphinah Malatjie's whereabouts, please contact Mpumi at +27 79 804 9496 as soon as possible.

Every bit of information can make a significant difference in locating these missing women and returning them to their worried and heartbroken families.

Missing Limpopo girl found in KwaZulu-Natal

Briefly News previously reported on another missing person's case. This story turned out positively when the 12-year-old who went missing from Lekhureng village in Limpopo was found in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

She was returned to her family shortly after being found. We hope and pray Mpumi and her family get the same ending.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News