One woman who got married on 21 September 2024 showed people how her wedding venue transformed because of unexpected weather

The lady showed the results after she got hitched on the day that a major snowstorm hit five provinces in South Africa

Online users were fascinated after the woman showed the snaps she was able to capture on her wedding day

A woman got married as South Africa experienced snowfall. The KZN area and more received snowfall in the middle of spring.

A woman in South Africa had a white wedding and it looked stunning after it snowed. Image: Jordi Salas

Photos of one woman's wedding in spring people away. Netizens shared their reactions to the woman's transformed wedding day.

Woman gets married in snow

A woman @whyufikelate shared a post on X showing that the snow only improved her wedding day. See the breathtaking wedding pictures below:

SA in awe of white wedding

Many people commented that the woman's wedding turned out beautiful. Online users raved about the bride who got a winter wonderland wedding.

@Buccckks commented:

"That's one determined couple."

@Hollyreymusic said:

"Nothing can stand in the way of true love. So happy for this couple."

@JayFromVenda wrote:

"I love how KZN people don't postpone weddings. The groom could die on the day, and the wedding will still continue."

@Legalhyenarunn cheered:

"This marriage is blessed. The photos are timeless and unique. It will endure all the life challenges."

@nsikool was impressed:

"It makes it more beautiful. Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

@I__am__Ohmz joked:

"Also saved on food."

@meekcd gushed:

"Congratulations, Guys on your white snow flake Wedding. Memories will be priceless."

SA white wedding impresses internet

Briefly News previously reported that two love birds became legally married, and their special day was a viral hit. The newlyweds took TikTok by storm with their movie-like wedding.

People were moved as they saw the video celebrating young love. The decor and vibe of the entire union moved many others.

A video by @nokanamojapelo shows a man marrying his best friend, and their wedding was quite the sight. The two looked like they had a dream white wedding. The pair got married in a whimsical venue surrounded by friends and family.

