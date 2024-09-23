“They Are Treasures”: SA’s Heart Melts After Woman Shows Parents’ Bond With Son

A young woman on TikTok shared a video of her father and mother spending time with her baby boy

The short clip showed the grandfather holding the baby in the air before the camera turned to the grandmother

Social media users loved the post and shared similar stories of their parents bonding with their children

A woman showed her parents' love for her son. Images: @victoriathassg

Source: TikTok

Grandparents' love for their grandchildren is boundless, often creating a special bond that transcends generations. A woman shared that although her parents had wished for a son later in life, they now shower hers with the love they had once hoped to give.

From a son to a brother

A young woman named Victoria took to her TikTok account (@victoriathassg) to share a sweet video of her baby boy and her parents. The short clip showed the little boy's grandfather holding him up in the air before showing the grandmother sweetly smiling at the little man before her.

Victoria, who named her child Leanolamodimo (which means 'God's plan'), wrote in her post:

"POV: Your parents have wanted a son since 2014. Now your son is basically your brother."

Watch the adorable video below:

Mzansi reacts to family bond

Many social media users shared similar stories of their parents' bond with their children.

@ya_beji wrote in the comment section:

"I lost a brother in 1995 and had a son in 2002. My parents spoiled him rotten. He's 22 now and a big baby."

@mphoousjogimasetle told the online community:

"My mom cried the first time she held my son. He's the first boy she's ever had. Now the boy calls me Mpho and calls my mom Mama."

@k_leigh777 said in the comment section:

"Grandparents are such a blessing. They are treasures."

@crypto_projects01 shared a similar story, saying:

"My parents wanted a daughter since day one. Now, my daughter is basically my sister."

@felimkhatshwa laughed at how the grandfather held the baby boy and joked:

"Cocomelon's lawyer will be in contact with you soon, Mkhulu."

@thobekilengubeni humorously told app users:

"Not me thinking it was a teddy bear."

@kamopretty sadly shared in the comments:

"Wishing my dad was still around to see his grandson."

Strict mom melts over grandson

In another story, Briefly News reported about a South African gogo sharing a sweet moment with her grandchild.

The TikTok video stated that the grandmother threatened to kick her daughter out when she fell pregnant, but it seems that soon changed after her grandson was born.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News