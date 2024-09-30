A lady touched the online community after sharing a post about her friend Lesego Mamello Motaung, who has been missing since October 2023

The post left many Mzansi peeps saddened, as many were hopeful that she would be found after hearing she was missing

Social media users took to the comment section to comment on how different theories circulating while others felt pain for her family

A babe remembers her friend who has been missing since October 2023. Image: @karabelontsane

Source: TikTok

A broken friend shared pictures of her missing friend less than a month before she had been missing for a year. The friend Karabelo posted missing Lesego on her TkTok as she remembered her close to a year since gone.

The video gained massive popularity, reaching 1.7 million views, 104k likes, and almost 800 comments from deeply concerned social media users after it was shared under her user name @karabelontsane.

The family's last moment seeing Lesego

A police post shared by @karabelontsane details that she left her home to go to a food establishment she worked for in Zarstron Street, Wesdene, and was never seen again.

The young lady also shared a picture of her friend with the caption:

"Lesego: She was supposed to return back to work, then boom. Someone decided kidnapped her."

Watch the video here.

Mzansi reacts to Harabelo's post about Lesego

The post led many social media users to comment on what they heard about Lesego's case, while many prayed for her safe return to her family and loved ones.

User @rejoice.dingisway sobbed:

"2024 is coming to an end, and she is still not found 😭😭😭."

User @luciana_taurus

"Tjoooo bathong Lesego broke our hearts as South Africans😭😭😭we are all torn💔💔😭😭😭😭."

User @_anyah_99

"Hours turn in days, days turn into months, it's gonna be a year soon since her disappearance🥺🥺🥺 my heart bleeds for the family.😭🥺🥺."

User @liyabona.mandlov

"Not me thinking this was one of those trends of how our friendship ended 😭 until the second slide anyway I pray she comes back safely 🙏."

User @cairman_p

"How now I wish magic was real so we can bring her back 🥺."

User @

"On my birthday 💔while we're celebrating, someone is being abducted 💔. Yoh ncese 🙏may she be found alive and kicking 🥺. Batho ba lefase ba sehlogo maan."

