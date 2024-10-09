A proud mother could not hold her tears of joy after her son shared good news with her

The young gentleman passed the Georgia Bar Examination and is headed for a brighter future

The online community reacted to the video, with many showering him with congratulatory messages

A mother celebrated her son's achievement. Images: @dj_.alexander

Source: TikTok

A mother was emotional after her son showed her his latest achievement. Netizens congratulated.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @dj__alexander, the mom is sitting in the comfort of her home when her son approaches her with a phone. The young man gave the device to his mom to read the great news.

The mother couldn't hold her tears of joy. She hugged her son and they both shed tears - a cute moment. The young lad passed the Georgia Bar Examination. He thanked his mom for being there for him.

"Bar Results. I love you momma!!!!"

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Mom celebrates son's achievement

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens celebrate young man's achievement

The video raked over 300k views, with many online users showering the gent with positive messages.

@Grace muendo wrote:

"Can't wait for my kids to show me this kind of achievement may I live long to celebrate them I speak wisdom on them."

@mabrrr loved:

"You guys make us cry 🥰🥰🥰🥰 congratulations 🥰."

@akallday celebrated:

"That’s a release from all the sacrifices that were made…congratulations to you and your family!!!!!"

@Tas commented:

"Everyday we cry with strangers😭 such a precious moment ❤️."

@Hazy shared:

"Best feeling for a mother🥰."

@Kerina Evans said:

"All I do is get in this app and cry over strangers. Congratulations 🎉🎈🍾🎊."

@Marion Cheptoo congratulated:

"Hats off bro 😍🫡."

@SA-STORMER-PALESTINE said:

"Blessings."

A mother adorably celebrates her child's graduation

In another story, Briefly News reported about a joyful mother who celebrated her child's UWC graduation.

The clip shared by the University of the Western Cape on TikTok has become a viral hit on the video platform, gathering over 1.5 million views and thousands of likes and comments within one day of its publication. Many people were amazed by the video and flooded the comments section to cheer her on.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News