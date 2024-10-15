A granddaughter had a funny chat about bridal prices with her grandmother who was paid lobola for back in the days

The granny told the young lady that 60 years ago her hubby paid lobola of R80 which left the grandchild in laughter

The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing and sharing similar stories

A granddaughter laughed at her grandmother's bridal price. Images: @kancome7

Source: TikTok

A granddaughter asked her grandmother about her lobola. The answer left the internet entertained.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @kancome7, the granddaughter and her granny are in the comfort of their home having a nice chat. The young lady asked the elderly lady how much or how many cows her hubby paid for her lobola.

The granny who was paid lobola for approximately 60 years ago said her bridal price was eight cows. Each cow was R10. The daughter burst into laughter because nowadays that is wild, lol. The granny continued to explain that was a lot of money in her days.

Granny says her bridal price was R80

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the video

The video gained over 220k views, with many online users laughing at the situation. See the comments below:

@winnile wrote:

"My mum would say to my father when they fight ( ngizokubuyisela uR120 wakho) 😂😂😂😂😂😂." (I will bring back your R120)

@Kamohetsoe Malakoane commented:

"My granny’s lobola fee was R50… 😂😂😂😂😂😂i always laugh when i see her lobola letter."

@Dee said:

"But that R80 is equivalent to R 80k today."

@Lehlohonolo Malaza Luxen Tsoeute shared:

"My father was asked R800 lobola for my & he paid R200 and said he will come back to pay the balance then convinced my mom to go get married at Home Affairs & never paid.😂😂😂"

Unhappy woman returns lobola cows

In another story, Briefly News reported about a young woman who returned lobola cows after a man shouted at her.

There is a new generation of women who refuse to be belittled in their relationships the same way their mothers were during the peak of patriarchy. The rise of feminism and women empowerment have helped women secure a stable life for themselves to the point where a man is a want and never a need.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News