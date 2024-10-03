A South African man took to social media to proudly share visuals from his lobola negotiation day

The video showed the cows he sent to his bride's family, a traditional practice in many Mzansi cultures

However, TikTok users were quick to point out in the comments section that the cows appeared underfed and sickly

South Africans were stunned by the cows a man presented on his lobola day. Image: Stock photos

Source: Getty Images

A TikTok video, meant to celebrate a significant moment in one man's life, sparked an unexpected reaction online.

Man shows lobola ceremony visuals

As the camera panned across the cows lined up for his lobola ceremony, social media users noticed something off: the cattle seemed frail, with their ribs visible.

The clip posted by @mahlatsi_moropo was meant to capture the beauty of the lobola tradition. But, it quickly became the subject of debate and concern in the comments section.

TikTokkers react to lobola cows

Mzansi peeps didn't hold back, with many expressing worry about the condition of the animals. Some commented that the cows needed urgent medical care, while others suggested that the guy should return the cows to the seller.

Read some comments below:

@BanksTheMechanic said:

"Lobola is lobola. Just give them apetito they will be fine."

@tumisho posted:

"Dibuse girl dibusele morau😭😭. If the cows are that sick yena ojwang? 😭😭"

@RefilweLetimela mentioned:

"Someone said that tse dija Pampers. 😂😂"

@TheGodmother suggested:

"Kgopela o di busetse morao? This is a dark cloud. 😭😭😭"

@maureen wrote:

"Never my enemies will rejoice. 😭"

@posh.kgadie asked:

"Why does it look like they need treatment? 😭😭😂😂"

@user1688161961815 commented:

"If really they were paying lobola with those, they really not taking you serious."

@BoichokoSeitlheko added:

"O direkile ka discount neh? 😫 e ne clearance sale."

@MazwiLangeZulu typed:

"I'd wait till November or December when the grass is greener."

Source: Briefly News