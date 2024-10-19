A young gentleman made his family proud and bought himself a stunning vehicle

The guy drove his new and stunning Volkswagen Polo GTI home to celebrate with his family

The online community reacted to the video, with many showering him with congratulatory messages

A man brought home a stunning Volkswagen.

A young man spiled himself with a new ride. He drove it home to celebrate with his family.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @nokukhanya030622, the gentleman is seen driving his new Volkswagen Polo GTI into his home. He was hooting as the family members ululated out of joy.

The gent was all smiles while the family rejoiced. According to the Volkswagen website, the Polo GTI boasts a fresh yet timeless design. Optionally, the electric panoramic tilting/sliding sunroof and the IQ.LIGHT – LED matrix headlights provide further highlights.

Man celebrates new ride with family

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens celebrate the guy's achievement

The video gained over a million views, with many online users showering the man with congratulatory messages.

@dougiefistoz celebrated:

"Congratulations Bafo."

@🎀Ngelosi🎀 was touched:

"Who’s chopping onions! 🥹🥹🥹❤️."

@Motso expressed:

"I like KZN parents when it comes to celebrating their children 🥰."

@Jozi Dziibha le'Sgandaf asked:

"Who shed the tears like me? 😭. how i miss my mum...💔😥 . congratulations mfowethu."

@shesba was happy:

"I'm so emotionally happy for you 🥺🥳."

@Mbali me commented:

"What your mum is feeling is real happiness 🥰🥰."

@Honest plumbers felt envious:

"🥰🥰😅🤣🤣😇 , I wish my Mum was still around 😭😭."

"Wandile said:

"This is beautiful to watch 🙏🏾❤️."

@gugurejoice was emotional:

"Why am I crying 🥰🥰."

@TD11_5 loved:

"Is the kiss for me 🥰🥰🥰🥰congrats stranger."

@Themba Muzi said:

"This is genuine it can't be faked ..."

