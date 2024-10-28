Footage of underground water collection in a borehole left netizens amazed, as shared in a TikTok video

The guy providing borehole services explained how water gathers, fractures, and rises for collection

The clip got over 175k views, and viewers were stunned by the murky water and rushed to ask more questions

Sometimes it’s the simple things that leave us amazed. Footage from a TikTok video captured the underground water collection process inside a borehole, and Mzansi couldn’t get enough of it.

Man shed light on borehole water

The guy @bonvicdrilling who provides borehole services can be heard explaining the whole scientific process. The way water gathers at the bottom and then rises for collection. Seeing it all happen in real time had people in awe.

Borehole science explained

He described how water flows through permeable layers deep underground, collecting at the bottom. The gent also described how surface water and rainwater gradually seep down into the borehole.

Watch the video below:

The informative clip got over 175k views in no time. They rushed to the comments section, throwing out questions about the process and sharing how amazed they were.

@Kelvin said:

"I thought there were underground rivers."

@Maditaumorowane asked:

"Why does the water come out clear?"

@mibvi4 shared:

"Why my borehole water can not fill the tank at a go."

@JabuMasina commented:

"No wonder the water tastes funny."

@man_hunter4 mentioned:

"I will quit my job if you find one like that. 😂 A well with that kind of volume is a jackpot. 💪"

@user9836602061181 asked:

"Naturally how long does a borehole last and can the past owner of a farm relocate with water rights?"

@franknicolb typed:

"Then how do water enter the casing and then be pumped by the pump with a perfect yield?"

@Katlego stated:

"So the water could be thousands of years old with many bacteria?"

@Joseph added:

"Wow very beautiful."

Young farmer breaks down borehole budget

Similarly, Briefly News reported that a guy whose content revolves around farming shared a video of his entire borehole installation, from the surveyor to the last detail.

The video gained much attention, reaching 522K views, 25K likes, and almost 1K comments after being shared on TikTok.

