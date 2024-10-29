A groom shared a viral clip of his grandmother gifting his wife money on their blessed wedding day

The man shared that his grandmother was not well enough to attend the ceremony, so they visited her

Social media users in the post's comment section felt immense joy seeing the gogo's heartwarming gift

A gogo gave a makoti money as a wedding gift. Images: @rre_mpaphi

Couples often receive various gifts on their wedding day, some holding more sentimental value than others. Among these, a grandmother's heartfelt gift of money to a bride truly touched the hearts of many.

Gogo's monetary gift of love

Using the handle @rre_mpaphi on TikTok, a man shared a viral video of his grandmother gifting his wife money on their wedding day.

The groom wrote in his caption:

"We left the wedding venue with my girl Pearl Amantle Isaac to meet the senior girl and receive blessings! This will be the most beautiful moment of my day."

In the clip, the 98-year-old gogo embraced the woman, gave her a R50 and shared words of wisdom.

Watch the video below:

Gogo's gift for makoti warms SA's hearts

With the viral video receiving over a million views, thousands of social media users headed to the comment section to share their love for the elderly woman.

@rantsho0505 said to the bride:

"That R50 and hug. Don't take it for granted. It's a blessing to see your nephew and your grandkids. May the almighty God's mercy be with your marriage to last forever."

@tebogorantai1 also had a message for the makoti:

"That money is going to multiply and sustain you and your family. You're truly blessed."

@minahtsie1 shared in the comments:

"The best wedding gift. Better than the honeymoon."

@tshegodiseko asked the groom:

"Why was she not attending the festivities? She is a rare jewel."

The man shared with the curious app user:

"She was unwell."

@tshepisondumanigmail.com wrote in the comment section:

"There is no better gift than blessings from our elders."

Gogo tries to adjust makoti's off-the-shoulder dress

In another story, Briefly News reported a grandmother's humorous attempt to 'fix' a bride's off-the-shoulder wedding dress while the couple danced.

Social media users praised the couple's stunning traditional outfits and shared amusing wedding stories after seeing the gogo tugging at the dress.

