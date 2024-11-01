“Why Am I Smiling?”: SA Swoons Seeing Ntando and Bash’s Romantic Bakkie Date

Social media personalities and couple Ntando and Bash had a romantic date at the back of a bakkie

The loved-up duo enjoyed fruits and chocolate surrounded by mountains while Bash romantically fed Ntando a bunch of grapes

A few social media users took to the comment section to share how lucky Bash was to have Ntando in his life

Ntando and Bash had a romantic date at the back of a bakkie. Images: @ntando_bash

Source: TikTok

Couples often put in their best effort to create romantic moments, proving true romance doesn't need a lavish setting to be memorable. Local lovebirds Ntando and Bash did just that, leaving everyone swooning with their heartwarming date.

Ntando and Bash enjoy their date on wheels

A fan page dedicated to the two social media personalities uploaded a video on its account (@ntando___bash) showing the couple having a romantic date. Instead of going to a fancy restaurant, the dynamic duo picnicked at the back of a bakkie.

With various fruits and chocolates to snack on while enjoying a mountain view, Bash romantically fed Ntando a bunch of grapes.

Watch the video below:

Local internet users swoon over Ntando and Bash's bakkie date

A few social media users took to the fan page's comment section to express their adoration for the couple and the effort they put into their relationship.

@snozizwe exclaimed to the public:

"Bash is the man of the year!"

@angie_dingo said to the couple:

"You guys are so cute, man."

@songz_m32 told the loving boyfriend:

"Bash, you are blessed, my bro. Look after her."

@home_with_lisa laughed and wrote in the comment section:

"Why am I smiling?"

In awe, @spinjirapoweranger stated:

"Wow, this is romantically cool."

@helsinkie55 sadly shared with the online community:

"I have a bakkie, but I don't have someone to do this with."

Ntando and Bash enjoy a romantic speedboat date

In another story published in March this year, Briefly News reported about Ntando and Bash, who stole the spotlight with their dreamy speedboat date.

The viral footage received millions of views, and social media users flocked to the comment section to admire one of South Africa's favourite internet couples.

Source: Briefly News