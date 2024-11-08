The restaurant Wimpy has gone viral on social media over it's incredible idea date for couples

The post shared on Facebook captured the attention of South Africans, gathering many likes, shares and comments

People reacted to the images as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts

Wimpy went viral over its excellent car dining concept. Image: Tim Robberts and Jeff Greenberg

Wimpy has come through for couples, and their idea has South Africans going gaga in the comments.

Wimpy's car dining concept amazes SA

A Facebook user who goes by the handle Kasi Hustlers SA shared lovely images of the restaurant's incredible concept. The eatery created a space where couples and singles could enjoy their meal in the comfort of their cars.

Social media user Kasi Hustlers expressed that the Wimpy restaurant based in Mafikeng created the idea of "Drive-in, Eat in your Car" for couples who prefer to eat inside their vehicles.

Kasi Hustlers SA's post sparked a massive reaction on social media among South Africans, who were amazed by the brilliant idea. The post gained huge traction, generating many likes, comments, and shares.

SA amped over the Wimpy car dining

Mzansi netizens were amazed by the idea as they rushed to the comments section to gush over it, and some shared their thoughts.

Mbangiseni Edmund raved over the idea, saying:

"Good idea, I love it... eating in your car."

Innocentia Mokonyane said:

"This is for us introverts. We'd like to go out, but we don't want to be around strangers!"

Dale Evans added:

"I grew up with this. Driving and roadhouse."

Janet Preen shared:

"Just the Tropicale roadhouse in Durban, waiters on roller skates taking orders and bringing food on trays, good memories."

Kgothatso Nkukane commented:

"Joy of eating in my car when it's raining."

